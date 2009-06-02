WASHINGTON: The US President today put his weight behind a "two-state solution" to bring about a negotiated settlement between Israel and Palestine as Barack Obama underlined the need for a "freeze on settlements".

Obama said the status quo in the Israel-Palestine is unsustainable.

"I believe that strategically the status quo is unsustainable when it comes to Israeli security; that over time, in the absence of peace with the Palestinians, Israel will continue to be threatened militarily and will have enormous problems along its borders," Obama told the National Public Radio in an interview.

Reiterating that Israel should freeze its settlements, Obama said: "It is not only in the Palestinians' interest to have a state; I believe that it's in the Israelis', as well, and in the United States' interest, as well." When referred to news reports in which the new Israeli Prime Minister told his cabinet members that he would not follow the US President's advice on freezing of settlements, Obama said: "Obviously, the first priority of an Israeli prime minister is to think in terms of Israel's security." Underlining the importance of negotiations, he said it will require the Israelis and Palestinians to meet their obligations.