COLOMBO: The Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Puligal (TMVP), which was formed in mid-2004 after “Col” Karuna Amman broke off from the LTTE with ab­out 4,500 cadre, has split for the second time in less than five years.

The first to split was the founder-leader Karuna himself. Recently, he became a member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), the party of President Mahinda Rajapaksa. Thereupon, Karuna was made party vice-president and Minister of National Reconciliation.

On Tuesday, Sivageetha Prabhakaran, the TMVP Mayor of the eastern Tamil speaking town of Batticaloa, decided to join the SLFP. At present, only Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivansathurai Chandrakanthan a.k.a. Pillayan, is with the TMVP. He is the current head of the party.

Sources in the TMVP told The New Indian Express that there was heavy pressure on its leaders and cadre to join the ruling SLFP. The move to merge with the Sri Lankan political mainstream is spearheaded by Karuna and backed by the President’s brother and chief political manager, Basil Rajapaksa. According to Karuna, this move will help the Tamils and other minorities to become part of the national political mainstream. But the Tamil parties are opposed to any idea of obliterating themselves and have rejected the overtures from the SLFP.