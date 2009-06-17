The limited concession came as supporters of Mir-Hossein Mousavi, the leading opposition candidate in the disputed poll, and President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who claims to have been re-elected with 62.4 per cent of the vote, staged demonstrations in Tehran.

Both drew tens of thousands of people, but the event in support of the president was heavily promoted on state television, with all six channels urging Iranians to attend.

The rival protest, by contrast, was officially banned and the regime tried to stop its opponents from communicating by blocking text messages and email accounts.

The Council of Guardians, a powerful committee of 12 clerics, had promised to examine Mr Mousavi's allegations of vote rigging. Abbas Ali Kadkhodai, the body's spokesman, told the official news agency that if "offences such as buying votes or using fake identity cards" have been committed, then the Council "will order a recount".

However, it was not clear whether this would be a recount of all the votes, or only those in the areas where the alleged offences may have been committed. Mr Kadkhodai ruled out annulling the election's official result.

"It is possible that there may be some changes in the tally after the recount," he said on state television.

"Based on the law, the demand of those candidates for the cancellation of the vote – this cannot be considered."

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader who wields ultimate power, said that any recounts should be conducted in the presence of representatives of the opposing candidates, so that all could "have assurances" of fairness, according to state television.

He met envoys of the four presidential candidates and called for unity.

But it was unclear whether Mr Mousavi would agree to a recount on these terms. His supporters believe this offer may simply be a ploy to buy time and defuse the street protests.

Mr Mousavi did not appear at his supporters' rally and, at first, advised people to stay away to avoid bloodshed. But tens of thousands still gathered in the early evening, staging a largely silent protest march past the headquarters of state television.

So far, the regime has not responded to the demonstrations with full force. The Revolutionary Guards have not yet been deployed. If, however, the protests escalate this restraint is likely to be abandoned.

Meanwhile, Mr Ahmadinejad felt confident enough to leave Iran to attend a summit held by Russia in Yekaterinburg. While there, he betrayed no signs of unease and predicted the imminent demise of America.

