WASHINGTON: In a significant pronouncement, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has come out in strong support of an “enhanced role” for India in international bodies, saying the architecture of these institutions should adapt to reflect their new responsibilities.

“India’s moral stature and its long tradition of leadership among developing countries means that it is particularly well suited to take on the challenges that multinational institutions face,” she told a US-India gathering on Wednesday.

Commenting that India is “already a major player on the world stage”, Hillary said,”The US “will look to cooperate with New Delhi as it shoulders responsibilities that accompany its new position of global leadership”.

“I have always believed states should be awarded enhanced roles in international bodies not only on the basis of their power, but whether they use that power constructively to advance the common good,” she said.

Hillary, who visits India next month, did not identify the international institutions she had in mind. But her statement is bound to be weighed in the context of India’s long campaign for a permanent seat in an expanded UN Security Council and for a due role in institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Although Hillary took note of other nations as well while commenting on the expanded role being played by all of them in resolving international security challenges, she appeared to make a compelling case for India by citing its moral stature and leadership among developing nations.

At the same time, she also used the platform provided by the US-India Business Council to underline some of Washington’s expectations from New Delhi.

Even while voicing the Obama administration’s full commitment to implement India-US civil nuclear deal, she brought up the issue of a ‘productive partnership on non-proliferation’ which, observers feel, can translate itself into pressures over India signing the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty.

“The civil nuclear agreement helped us get over our defining disagreement, and I believe it can serve as the foundation of a productive partnership on non-proliferation,” she said.

On the Indo-Pak front, even while conceding that it was for the two countries to decide on the pace and character of dialogue, Hillary said: “But as Pakistan now works to take on challenge of terrorists in its own country, I am confident that India as well as the US will support those efforts.”