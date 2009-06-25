BEIJING: In a major step to de-escalate tensions, China and the United States today agreed to avoid military confrontations in high seas that have the potential to spark an international crisis, a top Chinese army official said. The spate of confrontations in the volatile South China Sea over the past year, was the centre of the first high-level military dialogue between the two countries held after a break of 18 months, Xinhua quoted a Chinese military official as saying. Chinese and American naval warships have had a series of near encounters in the South China Sea, which had the potential of sparking a major crisis between them. Recently, a Chinese sub-marine was in near collision with a Sonar detection device deployed by an American warship.