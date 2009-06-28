BANGKOK: About12,000 “Red Shirt” protesters loyal to fugitive premier Thaksin Shinawatra gathered in Bangkok on Saturday as the Thai capital braced for the biggest rally since bloody riots two months ago.

Police said the red-clad crowd began to gather from mid-afternoon in the historic quarter of the city. The group have said they would stay at the site until dawn on Sunday to demand that Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva dissolves the House and calls fresh elections.

Many of the protesters at the site held up placards with slogans attacking the government and pictures of their hero Thaksin Shinawatra.

‘Don’t leave me dying in the desert’

Bangkok: Ousted former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra urged his supporters not to leave him “dying in the desert” of Dubai on Saturday as he made an impassioned address to a rally in Bangkok. The fugitive politician, who is living in exile to avoid a jail sentence for corruption, made a 50-minute telephone address to tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in the Thai capital. “We come here because we want to see real democracy.

We hate injustice and double standards. I am fine and doing some business and travelling around but I am really lonely. I want to go back. Why do you have to leave me dying in the desert when I can work for our country?” Thaksin said.