COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has said that Indian National Security Adviser M K Narayanan and Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon had not asked Colombo to order a ceasefire or stop the military operations against the LTTE.

He has also ruled out third-party mediation to bring about an understanding with the LTTE even for a limited ceasefire to enable the trapped civilians to come out of the war zone.

“The visit of the Indian Foreign Secretary and the National Security Advisor imposed no pressure on the ongoing operations, either on the basis of a ceasefire or stopping the current operations. They were only concerned about the plight of the civilians trapped under the LTTE hold. That is understandable,” Rajapaksa told the stateowned Sunday Observer.

The question arose as there had been rumours that the Mahinda Rajapaksa regime had come under pressure from New Delhi which was, in turn, pushed hard by the electoral considerations of its main ally, the DMK, in Tamil Nadu.

The Sri Lankan government’s sudden announcement on April 27, that combat operations had ended, and that it was suspending the use of heavy weapons and aircraft in its operations in the No Fire Zone, was attributed to Indian pressure and a fallout of the Narayanan- Menon visit. The Indian Home Minister P.Chidambaram had also claimed that the duo had told him that the Sri Lankan government had agreed to a ceasefire or a humanitarian pause.