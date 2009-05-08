Home World

Malaysia to free 3 Indian activists from prison

Malaysia\'s government announced Friday it will release 13 people imprisoned without trial under a tough security law

Published: 08th May 2009 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

PUTRAJAYA:Malaysia's government announced Friday it will release 13 people imprisoned without trial under a tough security law, including three ethnic Indian activists accused of inciting racial hatred.

The most well-known of the detainees are the three Indians, who organized a huge anti-government demonstration in November 2007 to complain about discrimination faced by ethnic minorities in this Malay-majority country.

The three leaders of the Hindu Rights Action Force, or Hindraf, have been held for about 17 months under the Internal Security Act, which allows the indefinite detention without trial of people considered to be threats to national security.

Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said all 13 are expected to be released in two or three days because authorities &quot;feel right now that they no longer need to be held&quot; under the ISA.

Hishammuddin said the other detainees include five Filipinos and two Indonesians, but he declined to give details of their identities.

The announcement comes more than a month after new Prime Minister Najib Razak — who took office April 3 — released 13 other detainees, including two other Hindraf leaders arrested in December 2007.

Malaysia's minority ethnic Indians and Chinese have been chafing at an affirmative action program for the Malay majority. In March 2008 elections, minority discontentment led to the ruling coalition's worst results in the 51 years it has been in power.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp