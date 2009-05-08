Malaysia to free 3 Indian activists from prison

PUTRAJAYA:Malaysia's government announced Friday it will release 13 people imprisoned without trial under a tough security law, including three ethnic Indian activists accused of inciting racial hatred.

The most well-known of the detainees are the three Indians, who organized a huge anti-government demonstration in November 2007 to complain about discrimination faced by ethnic minorities in this Malay-majority country.

The three leaders of the Hindu Rights Action Force, or Hindraf, have been held for about 17 months under the Internal Security Act, which allows the indefinite detention without trial of people considered to be threats to national security.

Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said all 13 are expected to be released in two or three days because authorities "feel right now that they no longer need to be held" under the ISA.

Hishammuddin said the other detainees include five Filipinos and two Indonesians, but he declined to give details of their identities.

The announcement comes more than a month after new Prime Minister Najib Razak — who took office April 3 — released 13 other detainees, including two other Hindraf leaders arrested in December 2007.

Malaysia's minority ethnic Indians and Chinese have been chafing at an affirmative action program for the Malay majority. In March 2008 elections, minority discontentment led to the ruling coalition's worst results in the 51 years it has been in power.