LONDON: Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, who arrives here Wednesday from New York on his way back from his first official visit to the US, will hold talks with British Prime Minister Gordon Brown soon after his arrival on a two-day visit.

"The two leaders will meet at 10 Downing Street in the afternoon and will focus on bilateral issues as well as the regional security. The recently announced revised UK strategy on Pakistan and Afghanistan will also come up for discussion," APP reported.

British Foreign Secretary David Miliband, who met Zardari in New York Tuesday will again call on him to further discuss foreign policy issues.

Leader of Opposition David Cameron and Shadow Foreign Secretary William Hague will also meet the president Wednesday.

Secretary of State for International Development Douglas Alexander will Thursday discuss with Zardari aid assistance being provided to Pakistan to fight poverty and to provide relief to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) fleeing the unrest in Swat and other regions of the North West Frontier Province (NWFP).

Britain Tuesday announced 10 million pounds for humanitarian assistance to deal with the crisis in NWFP.

Zardari will leave for France Thursday evening on an official visit.