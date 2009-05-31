KUALA LUMPUR: A Sikh family is fighting for the right to cremate the body of a dead relative whom Islamic authorities say converted and should be buried according to Muslim tradition, a lawyer said Sunday.

Such conflicts are on the rise in Malaysia, where 60 percent of the 28 million people are Muslim Malays. Christians, Buddhists, Hindus and other religious minorities say their rights are under threat.

Mohan Singh, 41, died of a heart attack last Monday. Since then, both his Sikh family and Islamic authorities have claimed the body, which remains at the hospital, the family's lawyer, Rajesh Kumar, said.

Officials from the Islamic department of central Selangor state say Singh converted to Islam in 1992. They have filed a case in the state's Shariah high court, which runs parallel to a secular court system and administers civil matters for Muslims. They typically rule in favor of Muslims.

But the family, refusing to attend the Shariah court hearings, filed a separate case at a High Court on Friday, seeking to stop the body from being released to the Islamic authorities for burial.

"He's always been practicing the Sikh religion with his family. I think up to two or three weeks ago he still went to the Sikh temple with his sister," Rajesh said.

An Islamic department official familiar with the case declined to comment, saying the case was still in court. The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

New Prime Minister Najib Razak has pledged to address religious tensions, which are a key reason the ruling National Front coalition's popularity has plunged. His administration recently declared minors could no longer convert without both parents' consent, but no details were given and the announcement is not legally binding.