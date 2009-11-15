COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's ruling party has endorsed an early presidential election to be called two years before the current leader's first term ends.

President Mahinda Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Freedom Party unanimously agreed Sunday to the early election while meeting for a party convention. A date has yet to be determined.

Rajapaksa hopes to stand for re-election and capitalize on his popularity after leading a successful military campaign that defeated the Tamil Tiger rebels in May, ending their decades-long fight for an independent homeland for ethnic minority Tamils.