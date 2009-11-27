Home World

Thai PM cancels trip to north

Abhisit cancelled a visit to Chiang Mai after being warned that his political opponents might stage violent protests.

Published: 27th November 2009 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Abhisit-Vejjajiva

Thai PM Abhisit Vejjajiva delivers a speech at a luncheon of Mekong river region leaders and Japanese business group leaders at a Tokyo hotel. AP

BANGKOK: Thailand's prime minister on Thursday canceled a planned visit to the northern city of Chiang Mai after being warned that his political opponents might stage violent protests.

Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva said he would accept the advice of his would-be hosts, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, to cancel the Sunday visit because they feared for his safety due to planned protests by followers of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin's supporters and opponents have fought a sometimes violent political war that has destabilized the country since Thaksin was ousted as prime minister three years ago by a military coup after being accused of corruption and disrespect for the king. Chiang Mai is Thaksin's hometown and one of his political strongholds.

While most of Thaksin's supporters are nonviolent, a faction in Chiang Mai has a record of aggressive behavior. One of its leaders has made radio broadcasts this past week inciting protesters, and police Thursday announced the arrest of an alleged Thaksin supporter with a large quantity of powerful fireworks and several unlicensed guns.

Abhisit had been scheduled to make a speech to the chamber, but in the past few days expressed equivocation about making the trip, with several of his own Cabinet members advising against it.

His decision came a day after a pro-Thaksin protest group seeking to bring down Abhisit's government called off its plans for a rally in Bangkok this weekend after criticism that it would interfere with birthday celebrations for the country's revered monarch on Dec. 5.

The United Front of Democracy against Dictatorship — informally known as the 'Red Shirts' due to their signature garb — comprises mainly Thaksin's followers, but also has factions that do not support him, but do oppose the coup and other undemocratic measures.

The rally's cancellation came after Thaksin, a fugitive from justice now in exile, told his political allies inside Thailand that the protest should be postponed because the timing was inappropriate. Organizers claimed that they canceled because the government invoked an emergency security law that would heighten the sense of confrontation.

