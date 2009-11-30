BEIJING: A state news agency says 10 people were killed when a bus plunged off a steep slope into a valley in China's southern Guangdong province.

Xinhua News Agency said 22 others were hurt when the bus fell 164 feet (50 meters) into a valley near Heyuan city Friday.

Calls to the Heyuan city government office ran unanswered on Monday. No reason was given for the delay in reporting the accident.

Bus crashes are common in China and are frequently caused by drivers who are speeding or driving overloaded, poorly maintained vehicles.