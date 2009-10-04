COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police arrested an army bomb expert on Saturday who admitted to planting a bomb in a school van that killed a 12-year-old girl and wounded 12 others, mostly students.

Police spokesman Nimal Mediwaka said an army sergeant admitted he planted the bomb Friday near the northwestern town of Kurunegala after a dispute with the vehicle's owner.

Mediwaka said the sergeant left his military camp Thursday night without informing his superiors and returned soon after fixing the bomb, which had been set to explode when the engine was started.

The sergeant told police his intention was to kill the owner but didn't expect children to be in the van, Mediwaka said.

Dr. Soma Rajamanthri of Kurunegala Teaching Hospital said Friday that the wounded included seven schoolchildren, aged mostly from 7 to 11. She said others wounded were the driver, parents who were dropping off their children, and a nine-month-old baby.

The arrest cleared suspicions that remnants of the defeated Tamil Tiger rebels could have been behind the attack. It was the first major bomb blast in the country since government troops crushed the rebels in May after a 25-year insurgency.

The rebels, who sought an independent state for minority Tamils, had frequently targeted public transport killing and wounded hosts of civilians. Between 80,000 to 100,000 people were killed in the civil war.

