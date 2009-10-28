KABUL: Eight US soldiers were killed in a series of attacks in southern Afghanistan Tuesday, making October the deadliest month of the war for US forces since the invasion in 2001 to oust the Taliban.

A spokesperson of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force said eight soldiers were killed Tuesday in bomb attacks in southern Afghanistan.

The latest casualties bring to 833 the number of US soldiers killed in Afghanistan. October was the bloodiest month with 54 US soldiers killed.

On Monday, 14 US citizens, including soldiers, were killed in accidents involving helicopters in southern provinces of Badghis and Helmand in Afghanistan.

Last year, 294 soldiers of the US and NATO forces were killed.