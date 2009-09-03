COLOMBO: Pakistan would resume air services to Sri Lanka after a seven-year gap, following the end of the war in the island nation and an improvement in commercial ties between the two countries.

The announcement was made after Sri Lankan President, Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Pakistani Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, met at Tripoli on Tuesday on the sidelines of the celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the Libyan Al Fateh revolution.

When Rajapaksa asked the Pakistani Prime Minister to get the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to resume its services to Colombo, Gilani said that “Air Blue” a successful private airline based in Karachi, would start flights to Colombo. Rajapaksa had also asked for increased landing rights for Sri Lankan commercial aircraft.

The Pakistani Prime Minister assured that his Foreign Minister would meet the Sri Lankan Aviation Minister to discuss these issues during his visit to Colombo for a meeting of the Regional Cooperation Development Forum in October.

INDIA FACTOR: PIA’s flights to Colombo were suspended on January 1, 2002, after India refused to allow Pakistani aircraft to fly over its territory in protest against the attack on the Indian Parliament by Pakistan-inspired Islamic militants on December 13, 2001. PIA said that with this, its weekly services to Colombo, Male, Manila and Singapore, had become unprofitable and were therefore cancelled.

Sri Lanka’s national carrier Sri Lankan Airlines, however, continued to fly between Colombo and Karachi, albeit via Mumbai.

Early this year, direct flights between the two commercial centres had begun to serve the 20,000-odd people who travelled between the two countries per year. If Air Blue, which has 30 per cent of the Pakistani market, takes up the project, it would be an expression of confidence in the commercial soundness of the venture.

Pakistan’s exports to Lanka reached $214 million in 2007-08 as against $97.8 million in 2003-04, thanks to the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, which became effective in 2005.

LANKA OFFERS PAK RURAL TELE CENTRES : The Sri Lankan President offered Gilani cooperation for setting up of Rural Tele Centers in Pakistan.