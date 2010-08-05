TEHRAN: An apparent assassination attempt on Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was nothing more than an excited fan setting off a firework, according to the country's official news agency.

The IRNA news agency said a fan set off a firecracker similar to those used during sports matches, contradicting reports an attacker threw a home-made hand grenade at his motorcade.

Mr Ahmadinejad was travelling to the city of Hamadan in western Iran to give a speech on the country's disputed nuclear programme when the explosive was thrown, landing just 100 yards from his car.

His bodyguards moved to give him cover in the open top vehicle and several people travelling in the convoy were injured, but the president emerged unscathed.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, however, one man was arrested at the scene.

Suspicions immediately centred on Arab separatist groups that have received CIA backing and are active in the Western half of the country.

Iranian officials attempted to play down the attack and the country's official news agencies claimed it had been a firecracker set off by an excited fan.

Reports from the scene said that it had caused confusion and panic and that the area had been shrouded in smoke.

Though Mr Ahmadinejad was not harmed in the attack and proceeded to give a speech to an audience at a sport arena, the Iranian leader appeared excited and was described as acting erratically.

Mr Ahmadinejad, whose popularity at home is waning amid a faltering economy and tightened UN and Western sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program, regularly tours the countryside to deliver speeches to grass-roots supporters in cities and town across Iran.

It follows three previous attempts on Mr Ahmadinejad, one in 2005 and two in 2008. The attempt in 2005 was the most serious with his driver and a bodyguard dying after his car was ambushed by seperatist fighters near the Pakistan border. Mr Ahmadinejad said a change of route had twharted an assassination plot during a visit to Iraq in 2008. A few months later his aides said they had switched hotels during the World Food Summit in Rome after detecting rising lethal levels of radiation in his room.

Jim Walsh, a US-Iran relations specialist with the MIT programme on security studies, said: "Iran has a strong interest in trying to minimise this event, given the domestic problems following last year's unrest over the presidential election."

Earlier this week, Mr Ahmadinejad told expat Iranians in Tehran that Israel was plotting to have him killed.

"The stupid Zionists have hired mercenaries to assassinate me," he said.

Mehrdad Khonsari, a former Iranian diplomat, said that the attack demonstrated that disatisifaction with the government was spilling over into violence. The religious leadership has all but wiped out the democratic opposition within Iran since mass protests broke out over last year's rigged elections.

He said: "It is obviously a reflection of the fact that all is not well in Iran and control is not total, contrary to conventional wisdom."

Shahin Gobadi, a Paris-based spokesman for the Mujahideen e Khalq, an unpopular but well funded Marxist group that is on the US terrorist list, denied involvement.

He said: "Absolutely not, absolutely not. It has nothing to do with us. I don't know what happened but it has nothing to do with us."