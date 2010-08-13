BEIRUT: A Lebanese Christian Maronite bishop called late Thursday on Hezbollah television to stop airing a Ramadan series called Al Maseeh, Arabic for Jesus.

Bishop Bashara al-Raai asked al-Manar television to stop airing the Iranian series because it conflicts with teachings of the Bible that are recognised by all Christians around the world.

Al-Raai called on all Lebanese media outlets to attend a press conference at noon Friday, where he would explain further why the series should be stopped.

Al Maseeh is an Iranian production that started airing on al-Manar and another local Shia channel close to the Hezbollah movement Tuesday, the first day of Ramadan.