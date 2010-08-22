TOKYO: Japan’s search for its centenarians has led to the discovery of the remains of a Tokyo woman who was thought to be 104 stuffed into her son's backpack for nearly a decade.

The discovery comes weeks after the discovery of the more than 30-year-old mummified corpse of a man who had been thought to be celebrating his 111th birthday.

Since then officials across Japan have been examining the country’s centenarian population, only to find that nearly 200 of them are missing.

In the latest find, made by police on Thursday in an apartment in Tokyo’s Ota ward, the dead woman’s 64-year-old son told officials that his mother had died nine years ago, but that he had not been able to afford a funeral for her.

“She died in about June 2001 in our house,” the man reportedly said.

“I laid out her body for a while, washed it in the bath, then broke up the bones and put them into a backpack.”

Police are investigating the man on suspicion of criminal damage to a human body and illegal pension receipt, according to Japanese media.

The son told police that “because I didn’t have money for a funeral, I didn’t report her death,” the Sankei Shimbun daily reported.

The ward had sent her 150,000 yen (1,800 dollars) in cash gifts to celebrate what was believed to be her longevity in the past three years, reports said.

Japan has a tradition of giving birthday gifts to centenarians, but often the presents are handed to family members.

A government report said in July that Japan’s average life expectancy set a world-best 86.44 years for women while men’s average life expectancy came fifth globally with 79.59 years.

The number of centenarians more than tripled to 40,399 — 87 per cent of whom are women – over the past decade, according to the latest figures released by the government last September.