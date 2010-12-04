PARIS: France moved Friday to ban WikiLeaks from using its servers, a day after the whistleblower website was kicked out of the US.

French Industry Minister Eric Besson wrote a letter to business and technology leaders calling for ways to ban WikiLeaks from using servers in France, Xinhua reported, citing local media reports.

"I ask you to indicate to me as soon as possible what action can be taken to ensure that this internet site is no longer hosted in France," Besson wrote in the letter.

"France cannot host an internet site that violates the secrecy of diplomatic relations and endangers people," the letter added.

The letter was addressed to the French General Board of Industry, Energy and Technology, demanding concerning organizations and leaders to stop WikiLeaks from using the facilities of French company OVH located in the northern region, the report said.

WikiLeaks released over 250,000 US secret diplomatic cables Sunday, which has irritated Washington. Amazon, an online retailer, stopped hosting for the "violator" Thursday.

The French government declared after the disclosure by WikiLeaks that US-French ties would not be harmed in the wake of the incident, reaffirming its "solidarity" with the US administration.

Reports said WikiLeaks was forced Friday to switch to a Swiss domain name, wikileaks.ch, since its US domain continued being attacked until the US domain provider withdrew service.