WASHINGTON: A lifelong Democrat, Richaard Holbrooke was a top foreign policy adviser for four Democratic presidents and was best known as the architect of the 1995 peace accord that ended the Bosnia war during the tenure of President Bill Clinton.

During the Republican presidential tenures, he would step out of the government, taking on a variety of assignments. They were as varied as being the managing editor of the Foreign Policy magazine, Peace Corps director in Morocco and managing director of Lehman Brothers.

The 69-year-old banker, writer, diplomat and philanthropist was responsible for coordinating the civilian aspect of US strategy in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Applying his legendary intellect and powers of persuasion to US worst foreign quagmire, he ended controversial poppy eradication policies.

Holbrooke had a strained relationship with Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai last year, particularly over the latter’s “fraud-tainted” election and prevailing corruption.

A measure of stability was achieved later with the US finally opting to recognise Karzai’s election.