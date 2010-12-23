WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he expected a robust debate with Republicans on spending next year but was encouraged by the climate of compromise that led to a string of recent legislative victories.

When Mr Obama returns to Washington from a Christmas break in Hawaii, he will face tough fights over reducing government spending, tackling record US budget deficits and reforming the tax code with Republicans who will take control of the US House of Representatives and gain strength in the Senate.

"I expect we'll have a robust debate about this when we return from the holidays, a debate that will have to answer an increasingly urgent question and that is, how do we cut spending that we don't need, while still making investments that we do need," he said at a White House news conference.

Mr Obama praised the Senate's ratification on Wednesday of a nuclear-arms treaty with Russia and recent votes to extend tax cuts for all Americans and repeal the ban on gays serving openly in the military.

The bipartisan triumphs during the year-ending "lame duck" session of Congress – all three measures passed with support from Republicans as well as Obama's fellow Democrats – followed months of gridlock and huge Republican gains in November's congressional elections.

"If there's any lesson to draw from these past few weeks, it's that we are not doomed to endless gridlock," Mr Obama said. "We've shown in the wake of the November elections that we have the capacity not only to make progress but to make progress together."

Mr Obama said he was disappointed by the failure of Congress to pass a long-term budget to fund the government and said he still believes it does not make sense to provide tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans.

The tax deal was greeted with fury among many on the left, who said Mr Obama had given far too much to Republicans by agreeing to extend Bush-era tax cuts to the richest Americans as well as the middle class.

He defended his decision to drop his steadfast opposition to allowing tax breaks for the wealthy and said it was crucial to the long-term health of the economy.

"I'm not naive," Mr Obama said. "I know there will be tough fights in the months ahead. But my hope heading into the new year is that we can continue to heed the message of the American people and hold to a spirit of common purpose in 2011 and beyond," he said.

Mr Obama said it was vital to make investments in education and research and development, which he said were crucial to an innovative economy.

"There are going to be debates between the parties on those issues," he said.

"My sense is that Republicans recognise that with greater power is going to come greater responsibility. And some of the progress that I think we saw in the lame duck was a recognition on their part that people are going to be paying attention to what they're doing," he said.