DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy has formally joined politics, a move that was Friday welcomed by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) headed by Khaleda Zia.

India-educated Joy formally joined the ruling Awami League in Rangpur, the northern city that is the ancestral home of his father Wajed Miah, the nuclear-physicist who died last year.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif told The Daily Star that he handed over Joy's membership form to the party's Rangpur unit convener.

"Through this membership, Joy made his formal debut in politics," said Hanif.

"We welcome him (Joy) in politics," said BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan.

But he added: "Now Joy has come under political framework and all of his activities will be considered politically."

Joy was born in July 1971, when Bangladesh was in the throes of the freedom movement led by his maternal grandfather, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Hasina was held in house detention at that time.

Joy, meaning victory, named so by his maternal grandfather, was four years old when Sheikh Mujib, his wife, three sons, two daughters-in-law and many other relatives, were gunned down in the early hours of Aug 15, 1975.

Joy was with his parents in Germany then, and his schooling years were spent in India since the family moved for safety to New Delhi. They could return home only six years later in 1981.

Joy attended the Kodaikanal International School, Tamil Nadu, and later studied at the Bangalore University where he pursued a Bachelor of Science in computer science, physics and mathematics.

He then studied computer engineering at the University of Texas, Arlington, and later attended the Kennedy School of Government in Harvard University. He has a Master's in Public Administration.

Joy has been living in the US, where he is married to an American, Christine. They have a daughter, Sophia Rehana Wazed.

Joy has been making public statements on political matters during his brief visits, supporting his mother during the years she was in the opposition.

Media reports do not indicate if and when he would return home to play an active role beside his mother.