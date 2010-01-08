Prabhakaran’s father dead

COLOMBO: Veeraswamy Thiruvengadam Velupillai, the 86-year old father of the slain LTTE chief, Velupillai Prabhakaran, died of illness at an army camp in Panagoda in south Sri Lanka on Thursday, military spokesman said.

“He was paralysed and suffering from a variety of illnesses for sometime. He died at the Panagoda army camp of natural causes,” Brig Udaya Nanayakkara told Express.

“The only person in Sri Lanka who can claim his body is his wife (Parvathy), who was with him. He has two daughters and a son living overseas and they may come for the funeral. The body will be kept till they come,” the spokesman said.

Velupillai hailed from the reputed Thirumeni family in Valvettithurai (VVT) in Jaffna district. The family holds hereditary trusteeship of VVT Sivan temple, said veteran Lankan Tamil journalist D B S Jeyaraj.

“He was a peace-loving, highly respected man. Velupillai disapproved of violence and was estranged from Prabhakaran whom he regarded as the black sheep of the family,” Jeyaraj wrote in Transcurrents.

The Velupillais have a son and daughter living in Denmark and a daughter in Canada.

Prabhakaran’s mother Parvathy had suffered a stroke and is reportedly ill.

A retired junior level officer with the Lands department of the Lankan government, Velupillai and his wife shifted to Tiruchy in Tamil Nadu after the ethnic conflict in Lanka turned into an armed struggle in the mid-1980s.

However, during the Norwegian- brokered peace process between 2002-2004, Velupillai and his wife returned to Sri Lankan by air and joined Prabhakaran and his family in the Wanni.

During Eelam War IV, he fled to the army lines when the going got tough for the LTTE in April-May this year.

He entered the Manik Farm refugee camp as one of the 280,000 war displaced from Wanni. But soon the couple was identified.

The army took him to a detention centre where he was well cared.