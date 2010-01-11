COLOMBO: President Mahinda Rajapaksa announced in Jaffna on Sunday that planning was underway to resettle Tamil civilians in the High Security Zones (HSZs). Recently the joint Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential polls Gen Sarath Fonseka had promised that if elected, he would remove the HSZs in the Jaffna peninsula.

Rajapaksa told Bishop of Jaffna Rev Thomas Savundaranayaga that devotees would be allowed to freely go and worship in the churches and Hindu temples located in the HSZs. The President did not say categorically that the HSZs would be dismantled.

The Tamils had been asking for full dismantling because they could not go, live and work in the HSZs even if their houses, lands and businesses had been there earlier.

NAMBIAR’S SUGGESTION REJECTED: During the 2002-2004 Norwegianbrokered peace process, the Ranil Wickremesinghe government asked Gen Sathish Nambiar, formerly of the Indian army, to advise how to marry the interest of security and the demands of the civilian population who had traditionally resided in these areas.He suggested that the HSZs be shrunk and the LTTE asked to keep their long-range guns under international supervision. But this did not go down well with the LTTE and the Sri Lankan army.

The then Lankan army commander in the Jaffna peninsula, Maj Gen Sarath Fonseka, opposed the re-settlement of civilians because he feared that the LTTE would deliberately settle families of dead cadre called Maaveerar’s families. Fonseka said the LTTE would never settle the original civilian inhabitants there.