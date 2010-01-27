Noose tightens around Mujib killers
DHAKA: The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed their review petitions of
the five former army officers in prison for the killing of country's founding father
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They could be executed this month itself, said lawyers.
The four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Md Tafazzul
Islam passed the order, clearing the way for executing them, The Daily Star
reported.
The review petitions were against the court's verdict confirming their death sentence.
Chief State Counsel Anisul Huq said that the jail authorities could execute the five
detained convicts at any time by Jan 31.
As per the jail code provision, the jail authorities could execute a convict between
21 and 28 days after a trial court issued death warrant against him, he added.
The trial court issued the death warrant against the five men Jan 3 and the jail
authorities will count it from that day, he said.
The five former army officers - Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan,
Mohiuddin Ahmed, Bazlul Huda and A.K.M. Mohiuddin Ahmed - filed the review petitions
with the apex court on different days of this month.
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were killed in a putsch led by
serving and former army officers Aug 15, 1975.
On Nov 19 last year, the apex court confirmed death sentences to a dozen ex-army
personnel, including the five who have been detained.
Of the seven others, one died and six are on the run. The government has moved the
Interpol and the governments in the US, Canada, Libya and Pakistan to get their
custody.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is Mujibur Rahman's daughter, has ignored a plea
by Amnesty International, a US-based human rights watchdog that the death sentences
be converted into life imprisonment.