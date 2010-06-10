BEIJING: South Korea has authorised two shipments of powdered milk and baby formula to be sent to impoverished North Korea in a further sign that the stand-off on the Korean Peninsular may be starting to ease after weeks of high tensions.

The shipments come two weeks after Seoul announced it was severing all trade and travel ties with Pyongyang in retaliation for the sinking of one of its warship in the Yellow Sea last March which it has blamed on a North Korean torpedo attack.

The North denied the attack and threatened "all out war" against the South if it tried to retaliate, creating a situation that the US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton described last month as "highly precarious".

The consignment of aid, worth £2.2m, is desperately needed in North Korea, which typically falls at least 1m tons short of its basic food requirements every year.

Even before the current dispute, the North's economy was reeling under UN trade sanctions and a botched attempt to reforms the currency last November.

"While South Korea will, in principle, hold off on inter-Korean business projects, we will continue providing purely humanitarian aid for the weak like infants and children," said a spokeswoman for the South's Unification Ministry.

Although South Korea has fiercely condemned the North for the attack on the Cheonan, which cost 46 lives, it has gradually stepped back from carrying out the most serious of its threatened reprisal measures, which had rattled capital and stock markets.

The South's President Lee Myung Bak has referred the matter to the UN Security Council, but is calling for a political censure rather than tough new sanctions in the face of lukewarm support from veto-wielding China and Russia.

Plans to re-start the psychological warfare against the North, including blasting the demilitarised zone with giant loudspeakers also appear to have been shelved after Pyongyang threatened to use artillery to silence the propaganda batteries.

Plans to stage a massive joint US-South Korean naval exercise, reportedly including a US carrier battle group, were delayed last week apparently under pressure from China not to escalate the dispute further.

For its part, the North has failed to carry out its threat of suspending ties at the joint Kaesong Industrial Park in which South Korean companies employ North Korean labour.

Last weekend President Lee sought to assure investors that there was "absolutely no possibility of a full-scale war" on the Korean Peninsular.