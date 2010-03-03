WASHINGTON: A US jury has ordered India’s Gharda Chemicals to pay a hefty $8.37 million for a major blaze in Pasadena, Houston, six years ago after determining that negligence on the part of the Indian firm and its US subsidiary caused the fire.

In their verdict, jurors in District Judge Dion Ramos’s court held the Indian company and its US subsidiary, Gharda USA Inc., completely liable for the March 2004 blaze that destroyed the warehouse and offices of the Houstonbased Control Solutions Inc., a blender and packager of pesticides.

The Indian manufacturer was accused of selling the Texas company contaminated drums of chemicals. The Houston Chronicle reported on Tuesday that 10 of the 12 jurors in District Judge Dion Ramos’ court agreed that it was a case of negligence on the part of the firm and its US division.

There was no immediate response from the Chemicals or its US subsidiary to the jury’s finding and order, assigning 90 per cent of the responsibility for the blaze to the India-based manufacturer and 10 percent to its US seller. The 10 jurors concluded a manufacturing defect existed in the chemical, Chlorpyrifos Technical, when it left Gharda Chemicals’ possession that ultimately caused the fire, the Chronicle quoted the court papers as saying.