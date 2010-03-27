Plane crash: UAE President's brother missing
Published: 27th March 2010 09:59 AM |
Last Updated: 16th May 2012 04:23 PM | A+A A- |
ABU DHABI: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed's younger brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was missing after his plane crashed in Morocco.
A sailplane carrying Sheikh Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, has crashed into a lake in Morocco Friday night, WAM news agency reported.
The pilot was rescued but search is still on for Sheikh Ahmed, it said.