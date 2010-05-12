CHICAGO: An Indian man, who is on Interpol list for smuggling of cigarettes in UK, has been arrested at the city's O'Hare International Airport as he was about to board a flight to India.

Anis Gulamras Vohora, 39, was stopped by the Chicago Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers as he was boarding a flight to India from O' Hare over the weekend.

He was arrested by CBP officers pending confirmation of extradition to the United Kingdom where he faces a four year sentence for the smuggling of cigarettes, the CBP said in a statement.

Vohora was turned over by CBP to the US Marshal's Service on Monday for his extradition to UK. It is not known if he would be facing additional charges upon return to England.