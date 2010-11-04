Blast at Bogota airport
Published: 04th November 2010 10:26 AM |
Last Updated: 16th May 2012 04:47 PM | A+A A- |
BOGOTA: An explosion took place Wednesday in a warehouse of an airport in Colombia, police said.
The explosion occurred in the warehouse of the Villavicencio airport, but no casualties were reported. Apparently a packet exploded in the warehouse, Xinhua said.
The airport was closed for a short while and an investigation was on to determine which kind of explosive was used.
Several airlines suspended their flights from Villavicencio after the blast.