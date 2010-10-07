BEIJING: At least 130,000 people were evacuated after over 550 villages were submerged by floods by Wednesday afternoon in southern China's Hainan province, authorities said.

The floods have damaged two highways, two national routes, eight provincial routes along with several other roads, Xinhua quoted a provincial government spokesman as saying.

So far, no casualties have been reported, the official said.

Torrential rains have battered many areas of Hainan for six days. Several cities, including the provincial capital of Haikou and the beach resort of Sanya, have also suffered flooding.

Hainan island is famous for tropical tourism and attracts millions of tourists every year.