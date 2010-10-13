Home World

Invoking the gods to foil Fonseka’s release

COLOMBO: More than 250 coconuts were smashed at the ancient Munneswaram Sivan Kovil north of Colombo on Tuesday to defeat attempts by the Sri Lankan opposition parties to get the incarcerated

Published: 13th October 2010

COLOMBO: More than 250 coconuts were smashed at the ancient Munneswaram Sivan Kovil north of Colombo on Tuesday to defeat attempts by the Sri Lankan opposition parties to get the incarcerated former Army chief Sarath Fonseka freed unconditionally.

The coconuts were smashed to invoke the blessings on court martial verdict and the President’s decision to honour it, said Deputy Minister for Highways Mervy Silva, who performed the ritual. Silva is a staunch loyalist of President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who had jailed Fonseka after a court martial had indicted him.

“We know that the verdict is correct. So we are invoking divine blessings for justice to prevail,” he said.

The opposition United National Party (UNP), the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) are on a national and international campaign to get Fonseka freed unconditionally.

Indian soothsayers hold Tamils to ransom

A few of the 40-odd itinerant soothsayers and mantravadis from Tamil Nadu, who are currently in Jaffna, are exploiting Tamils, a daily reported.

The daily Sudar Oli describes how swindlers from India posing as astrologers and mantravadis rip the gullible of thousands of rupees, and give them the slip.

People flock to soothsayers from India to know about their lost, detained or incarcerated kin, a burning issue among the Tamils here, because Indian astrologers are believed to be more competent than the local ones.

The astrologer-cum-mantravadi would assure the client that their loved one would return provided, of course, they do the appropriate poojas and wear the right charms.

The paper quotes a woman who was made to hand over her ear rings to pay for an expensive rite as she did not have the cash the soothsayer demanded. He had frightened her saying that if she did not part with ear rings, her husband would die.

Her brother from Kilinochchi had to pay `15,000 to get his ‘dosham’ neutralised.

