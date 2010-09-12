ISLAMABAD: Millions of flood-affected people in Pakistan celebrated Eid on Saturday with the hope that their privileged countrymen will spare a thought for them on this Muslim religious festival.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe fast from sunrise till sunset to seek divine blessings. Most of the ‘zakat’ (Islamic charity) during Ramadan were diverted towards the flood-victims.

“We had never thought that we’ll have to live on charity but water has taken away everything that we had”, said Shaukat who was displaced by floods on the Sindh-Punjab border. “This Eid has no meaning for us because how can we celebrate when our children are dying of hunger”, he regretted.

The government had, before Eid, announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 for each family displaced by the floods to let them prepare for the festival. However, the promised relief could not reach the deserving in time. Federal Information Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said the plan could not be executed before Eid because of logistical reasons.