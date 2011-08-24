BEIJING: China is urging political reconciliation in Libya and says the United Nations should play a leading role in rebuilding the conflict-stricken nation.

China's foreign ministry said Wednesday that with the demise of Moammar Gadhafi's regime appearing imminent, Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi told U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon that restoring stability in Libya was the most urgent task at hand. Yang said all sides should embark on a "tolerant" political process to promote reconciliation and reconstruction.

Yang said the U.N. should take the lead in post-conflict arrangements, working in concert with the Arab League, African Union and other regional organizations.

China had been a major Libyan economic partner and evacuated 35,000 of its workers from the country at the start of the conflict.