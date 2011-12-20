KABUL: Fifty Taliban guerrillas Tuesday laid down arms in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, an official said.

"The former Taliban fighters under Hajji Malim had been active in Panjwai district and Kandahar city over the past couple of years and we expect other militants to follow them and lay down arms," Kandahar provincial governor Tooryalai Weesa told newspersons.

Kandahar is 450 km south of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul.

The former guerrillas have handed over their weapons to the authorities, reported Xinhua.

Taliban militants fighting Afghan and NATO-led troops did not comment.

More than 3,000 anti-government insurgents, according to officials, have laid down arms and given up militancy in Afghanistan over the past one year, a claim rejected by Taliban outfit as a propaganda.