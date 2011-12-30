ISLAMABAD: The mistrust between Pakistan and the US is increasing following the Nov 26 NATO attack and this could "lead to a great many dangers in the future", warned a Pakistani daily.

An editorial in the News International Friday said that the disagreement between Pakistan and the US over the events which took place on Nov 26, when NATO choppers attacked and killed 24 Pakistani soldiers, "seems to be becoming more and more serious and may have serious implications for the future".

The Pakistani military has denied the version of events given by the Pentagon, which said that a report on the incident was handed over to army chief General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani ahead of its release to the US media. Brigadier General Stephen Clark, who led the US inquiry, said the strikes were the result of a misunderstanding and bad communication between the two sides.

The editorial said: "It took NATO 84 minutes to halt the strikes - so obviously communications must have been very poor indeed. This in itself is extraordinary in this age of instant communication.

"But there is quite obviously more to the story than what we are being told."

It said that the truth needs to come out if relations are to be patched over and the tensions eased.

The editorial suggested that a neutral investigation could help clear up many issues and wondered as to why Washington "should shy away from this".

"Mistrust is increasing. This could lead to a great many dangers in the future.

"Pakistan and the US need to work together to defeat militancy. But, as the Pakistan army has stressed, they must operate together and maintain an even footing if they are to succeed. Otherwise there will only be more trouble and with it the risk of more impediments in ties over the weeks ahead," it said.