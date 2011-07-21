‘Hadzic extradition as soon as Friday’

BELGRADE (SERBIA): The lawyer for the last Balkan suspect sought by the U.N. war crimes tribunal says he could be handed over to the court as soon as Friday.

Lawyer Tom Fila says Goran Hadzic has signed a written statement that he will not appeal extradition to the Hague.

Fila says, "he could go this minute, but it was agreed he should see his family first."

Fila says Hadzic's wife, sister and son visited him early Thursday and another visit is planned for early Friday.

The former leader of Croatia's ethnic Serbs was arrested after seven years on the run by Serbian agents who followed a money trail started when Hadzic aides tried to sell a Modigliani painting.

He is accused of atrocities in the 1991-95 war in Croatia, including leveling Vukovar and the massacre of 200 Croat war prisoners.