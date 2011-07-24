COLOMBO: Tamils in North Sri Lankan districts of Jaffna, Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu, turned out in exceptionally large numbers to vote in the local body elections held on Saturday.

The high turnout is significant, given the national and international importance the elections had acquired. The elections had become a contest between two major platforms - economic development and political aspirations.

While the ruling United Peoples’ Freedom Alliance (UPFA) led by President Mahinda Rajapaksa had campaigned on a platform of economic development, the TNA had campaigned on a platform of devolution of political power.

The Government Agent of Jaffna district, Imelda Sukumar, told Express that by 4.30 pm, about 46 per cent had cast their votes. The official counting later in the evening could show a higher turnout, she added.