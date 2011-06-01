BEIJING: Swarms of caterpillars delayed a cargo train in China for three hours as they invaded a section of the railway track, Xinhua reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred as caterpillars invaded a section of the track in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of north China, railway police said.

The train slowed and then stopped after running over the insects, which were spread out over one kilometre of the track, said Fu Jianguo, an officer with the railway police station in Wudan town.

The train could resume its journey only after over a dozen workers cleaned up the track with brooms and shovels, Fu said.

"I've heard of caterpillars causing short circuits or stopping trains before, but have never actually seen such a thing," he said.

The caterpillars were probably trying to cross the railway track to seek more food, as they had already eaten up leaves on apricot trees on a hill on the eastern side of the track, he said.