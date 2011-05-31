Home World

UN rights official for international probe

COLOMBO: Navanethem Pillay, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), has said that, if necessary, an international mechanism should probe allegations of violation of interna

Published: 31st May 2011 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

WAR

FOR POLITICAL FREEDOM: Sri Lanka’s opposition JVP or People’s Liberation Front activists stage a demonstration in the capital Colombo on Monday to den

COLOMBO: Navanethem Pillay, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), has said that, if necessary, an international mechanism should probe allegations of violation of international law in the final stages of the conflict between Sri Lankan armed forces and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in 2009.

Pillay told the 17th session of the UNHRC, which began in Geneva on Monday, that she “fully supported” the three-member UN panel’s recommendation “to establish an international mechanism to monitor national investigations and undertake its own as necessary”. &nbsp;

Pillay said that the UN Secretary General’s Panel of Experts on Accountability in Sri Lanka had concluded that there were “credible allegations of a wide range of serious violations of international law committed by both the island nation’s government forces and Tamil Tigers in the final stages of the conflict.”

She emphasised that it was “incumbent” on the Lankan government to implement the recommendations of the UN panel.&nbsp; The UN official then went on to say that it “would be important for the Human Rights Council to reflect on the new information contained in this important report, in light of its previous consideration of Sri Lanka, and efforts to combat impunity worldwide.”

This means that Pillay favours revisiting the UNHRC’s earlier mild resolution on Lanka. A past resolution, passed during Eelam War IV, was watered down under Indian pressure. The UN panel on Sri Lanka had recommended that the resolution be reviewed. &nbsp;

The present UNHRC has countries such as the US and UK, which could censor Lanka. But it also has countries such as China, Pakistan and Russia that could rush to the island nation’s rescue. India is not a member of the current council.

Heavy lobbying

Not wanting to take any chances, the Lankan government had sent to Geneva, Cabinet Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe, who had interacted with the UNHRC when he was Minister of Human Rights.

Earlier, Minister of External Affairs G L Peiris had visited New Delhi, Beijing and also Bali, where foreign ministers of the non-aligned countries were in a conclave.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp