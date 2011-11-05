Man tries to hurl shoe at Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: A man tried to throw his shoe at Pervez Musharraf when he was addressing a gathering in London, a media report here said Saturday. It was the second such attempt on the former Pakistan president.

The attempt was made when Musharraf was addressing the Kashmiri community in Luton, reported Geo News. Security personnel promptly caught hold of the man and took him out of the venue.

Another man raised slogans against Musharraf.

This is not the first time that an attempt was made to throw a shoe at Musharraf.

In February this year, a man threw a shoe at Musharraf when he was addressing a gathering in Britain. The shoe didn't hit the former military dictator.

Musharraf ruled Pakistan for nine years after taking power in a bloodless coup in 1999. He stepped down in 2008 and left Pakistan. He now lives in London.

An Iraqi journalist, Muntazar al Zaidi, threw his shoes at US president George Bush in 2008, sparking a string of copy-cat attacks.

Later, shoes were tossed at Indian Home Minister P. Chidambaram, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao.