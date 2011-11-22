COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa proposed to devalue the Lankan rupee by three per cent in order to give exports a boost. Rajapaksa, who is also Lanka’s finance minister, was presenting the budget for 2011-2012 in parliament on Monday. He said devaluation would enable Lankan exports to be competitive. The devaluation will happen from Tuesday.

The exchange rate on Monday was LKR 110.20 for a dollar. Analysts said that it would go up to 113.7 or even 114 per dollar.

The International Monetary Fund had been urging the government to devalue the rupee and not control it artificially, because the high exchange rate was adversely affecting exports and leading to a foreign exchange drain. But the Central Bank of Sri Lanka had then stoutly defended the rate saying its reserves were adequate.

To boost exports and restrain imports, Rajapaksa proposed to give a four to six years tax holiday to companies which invested LKR 50 million to 300 million in export-oriented and import substitution industries.

Visa Fee Slashed

To give a boost to tourism, Rajapaksa announced that the visa fee for travellers from SAARC countries would be brought down from $50 to $10. For those from other countries, it would be $20. Children and travellers who come in fo just 48 hours would not be charged any entry fee.

Populist Budget

Rajapaksa’s budget is by and large a populist one with government servants and members of the armed forces getting a 10 per cent hike in the basic pay and people living below the poverty line getting a hike in their cash allowance. LKR 1.7 billion will be allocated for loans to disabled soldiers and LKR 14 billion will be allocated for making monthly payments to disabled servicemen.

Allaying fears that the government land would be sold to foreigners, Rajapaksa said the land would be given to private persons only on a 99-year lease.