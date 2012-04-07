10-year-old becomes Russia's youngest inventor
MOSCOW: A 10-year-old Moscow girl has become Russia's youngest inventor after she patented her own print-making method.
According to the Moskovsky Komsomolets daily, Anastasia Rodimina patented her own method of monotyping -- a print-making technique when a smooth surface is covered by paint and a piece of paper then pressed to it to make a single print.
Under Rodimina's patented method, which she named "energoinformation monotyping", a monotype is covered by a paper application and put in direct sunlight to let the unprotected ink fade.
The discovery was made accidentally when the girl forgot one of her monotypes, partially covered by a piece of paper, on a windowsill. She eventually discovered that though ink on most of the picture has faded, colours remained unaffected under the piece of paper, creating a unique pattern.
Relatives said a neurology hospital has expressed interest in the invention, which it plans to use as a part of art therapy.
An advertising agency said it was also interested in using Rodimina's monotyping technology.
The girl said she wanted to use her invention to create a game "helping children to develop their imagination".
Until recently, Russia's youngest inventor was 11-year-old Vladislav Koren from Angarsk in Siberia's Irkutsk region. Last year, he successfully patented his own version of a slot car racetrack.