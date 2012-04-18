LONDON: Myanmar's pro-democracy campaigner Aung San Suu Kyi is to make a symbolic visit to Britain after accepting an invitation from British Prime Minister David Cameron.

She will also travel to Norway when she leaves Myanmar for the first time in two decades in June, The Independent reported Wednesday.

The trip is evidence of Suu Kyi's growing confidence in the reforming credentials of Myanmerese President Thein Sein. Previously she had refused to go abroad for fear that she would not be allowed back into the country.

However, Downing Street said it had not received any confirmation of Suu Kyi's plans to visit.

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) had won 43 of 45 seats in the April 2 parliamentary by-elections.

Cameron on April 13 met Suu Kyi during the first visit by a Western leader since Myanmar's military junta gave way to a new civilian government in March last year, as part of a wider democratic reform process that also saw the Nobel laureate freed from her years of detention.