ISLAMABAD: A petition would be filed in the Supreme Court for a review of its verdict against Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, whom the apex court convicted Thursday for contempt of court, said a minister.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the petition would be filed in the apex court for a review of the verdict, reported Geo News.

She added that the course of action would be decided once the detailed verdict is received.

Gilani was convicted Thursday morning for contempt by the Supreme Court for refusing to write to the Swiss authorities to reopen a corruption case against President Asif Ali Zardari.

Gohar Khan, an assistant to Gilani's counsel Aitzaz Ahsan, too said that a review petition would be filed.

After the ruling, Awan said the verdict will hurt democracy in Pakistan.

"The country cannot afford any adventurism. PPP (Pakistan Peoples Party) has always been victimised," she was quoted as saying.