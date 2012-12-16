The wife of a Pakistani politician was killed when unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen opened fire at their house in Sindh province, Geo News reported Sunday.



Two gunmen attacked the house of Nisar Ahmed Chandio, district president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in Sikindarabad colony area of Kotri Saturday night, police said.



Bilqees Chandio was killed on the spot when she was hit by a bullet in the head.



The PML-N leader told media he had no personal enmity with anyone.