Pakistani politician's wife shot dead
By IANS | Published: 16th December 2012 08:07 PM |
Last Updated: 16th December 2012 08:09 PM | A+A A- |
The wife of a Pakistani
politician was killed when unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen opened
fire at their house in Sindh province, Geo News reported Sunday.
Two gunmen attacked the house of Nisar Ahmed Chandio, district president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in Sikindarabad colony area of Kotri Saturday night, police said.
Bilqees Chandio was killed on the spot when she was hit by a bullet in the head.
The PML-N leader told media he had no personal enmity with anyone.