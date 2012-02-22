China closes over 7,000 illegal websites
BEIJING: Authorities in China have shut down a total of 7,846 websites involved in illegal commercial activity, the government said. The ministry of public security took the step as part of a nationwide campaign against online black markets, Xinhua reported.
Illegal activity singled out in the campaign included sale of weapons, ammunition, explosives, toxic chemicals, personal information and devices used to tap mobile phones. The campaign also resulted in the arrest of 905 suspects and the elimination of 53 criminal gangs, the ministry said. The ministry deleted 1.2 million online posts and disciplined 1,075 internet service providers.