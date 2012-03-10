LAHORE: Continuing his tirade against US and India, Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has warned the two countries to stop their alleged efforts to "separate Balochistan from Pakistan" threatening a backlash.

Addressing a gathering of Defa-e-Pakistan Council, a grouping of over 40 hardline and extremist groups cobbled together by Saeed, he said, "While you are sitting in Afghanistan, you should refrain from making efforts to separate Balochistan from Pakistan by sponsoring moves there."

"So today we are giving you (India and the US) a very hard message to stop this with immediate effect or get ready to face our severe reaction."

The gathering marched from the JuD headquarters at Chauburji to the Data Darbar shrine yesterday to express solidarity with the Baloch people.

Saeed is also founder of the banned terror group, Lashkar-e-Taiba.