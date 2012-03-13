Shops, houses gutted in Bangladesh fire

DHAKA: At least 17 shops and six houses were Tuesday gutted in a fire in Bangladesh's Chittagong port city, officials said.

The blaze at the Steel Mill Bazar originated in one shop from an electric short-circuit early morning and spread to adjacent buildings, fire department officials told the Daily Star.

No casualties were reported.

The blaze was doused after two hours. The damage caused could go up to Taka 25 lakh (around $30,600).